Karachi football team robbed traveling to Chief Minister's Gold Cup
World
A Karachi football team headed to the Chief Minister's Gold Cup in Quetta was robbed by armed men on a Balochistan highway.
The attackers stopped their bus between Mastung and Sariab, taking phones, cash, and valuables from everyone on board.
Some passengers were even physically assaulted, according to team manager Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.
Balochistan sports minister offers financial help
Once in Quetta, the team reported what happened to Balochistan's sports minister, who quickly offered financial help.
Muhammad Azam, secretary of the Sindh Football Association, said he had warned teams not to travel by bus or train because of safety risks on that route, a warning that sadly proved true this time.