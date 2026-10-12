Kate Manne backs former student in Chi Phi rape lawsuit
Cornell University professor Kate Manne is speaking out for a former student who accused seven Chi Phi fraternity members of gang rape in 2024.
On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Manne made it clear: blame belongs with the rapists, not the victim.
Her support comes as fresh allegations surface and the I Am Jane Doe movement gains momentum online, spotlighting just how tough it is for survivors like "Jane Doe" to get justice.
Manne urges end to victim blaming
The lawsuit has kicked off a national conversation about how sexual assault cases are handled on college campuses, especially in fraternities.
Manne also called out society's habit of worrying more about accused students' futures than victims,' saying, "Rape is always 100% the fault of the rapist, 0% the victim."
She urged everyone to stop blaming victims and focus on real accountability.