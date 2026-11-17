Kate Middleton declines autograph citing royal rules during Mumbai visit
While visiting Mumbai with Prince William, Kate Middleton politely turned down a fan's autograph request at a street cricket event with Sachin Tendulkar.
She explained that royal family rules don't allow her to sign autographs, a moment caught on video and shared by Hello! magazine.
Royal autograph ban is longstanding
The no-autograph policy is meant to prevent signature misuse, and it's not new: Kate and William did the same during their 2016 India trip.
Despite this, the couple dove into local experiences: playing cricket with Tendulkar, sipping cutting chai in clay cups, riding the Mumbai Metro, and chatting with schoolkids.
Next up for them: a meeting with Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi.