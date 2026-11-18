Kate Middleton learns about maternal care at Mumbai hospital visit
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, stopped by Mumbai's Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital during her three-day visit to India with Prince William.
She spent time learning how the hospital supports women and newborns in those first crucial days, showing her ongoing passion for early childhood development and maternal health.
Hospital history and Kate Middleton advocacy
The Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital has been caring for mothers and babies since 1926, making a real difference in the community.
Kate's visit fits right in with her global work on childhood development. She's recently explored new education ideas in Italy and spoke about health at Mumbai's Earthshot Prize Awards.
Through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, she keeps pushing for better support during those all-important early years.