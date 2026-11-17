Kate Middleton makes Earthshot return in Mumbai after 4 years
Kate Middleton made a heartfelt return to public life at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai on November 17, 2026, marking Kate's first appearance at the star-studded environmental ceremony in four years.
The event brought together 5,000 people to celebrate bold ideas for the planet and marked a big moment for Kate as she stepped back into her royal role.
Middleton wears Mahima Mahajan anarkali gown
Kate wore a vibrant vermilion Anarkali gown by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan, crafted from handwoven silk georgette and traditional Indian techniques, a nod to both sustainability and local culture.
Prince William matched her style with a Bandhgala by Manish Malhotra.
The couple's three-day visit included riding Mumbai's metro, and William met this year's Earthshot finalists during a solo engagement, showing their commitment to green living beyond just the red carpet.