What is the story behind Kate Middleton's Earthshot 'anarkali'?
What's the story
Indian fashion designer Mahima Mahajan's red Neelam Anarkali, which was transformed into a gown, was recently worn by Kate Middleton at the Earthshot Prize event in Mumbai. In a chat with Variety India, the designer revealed how this came about. The journey began with a call from a UK stockist about a month ago, which turned out to be from Kensington Palace.
Initial inquiry
The dress was kept under wraps until the last moment
Kensington Palace called Lily's Boutique in London, which stocks Mahajan's label.
The palace wanted to know if they had her dress, which was available at that moment.
"She fell in love with the garment. It's not about who designed it or the story behind the outfit," Mahajan said.
"When she put it on, she loved the garment even more."
"But the size kept in the store was too big for her. That is when we were contacted by the palace."
Secretive process
The royal team asked for alterations
The designer had no idea whether the Princess had finalized the fit.
She also didn't know that Prince William and Middleton were in India for the Earthshot Prize ceremony.
"Everything was very mysterious. But we tailored the outfit to her size and sent it to them," she said.
"Then, when the dress fit her, we learned it was for the Earthshot Prize and that it is about the environment and sustainability."
Design inspiration
On the inspiration behind the Neelam Anarkali
The Neelam Anarkali is part of Mahajan's Mehfil collection.
The designer said it started as a silhouette she has always loved.
"I love anything that cinches a woman's waist. Anything that snugs a woman and contours the curves," she said.
Customization
'Kate also wanted a fairy-like appearance'
The designer made some changes to the gown as per Middleton's preferences.
"Kate also wanted a fairy-like appearance. So she wanted about a three-inch train at the back, which you see when she's walking," Mahajan revealed.
The emerald beads on the gown were replaced with glass beads to make it more sustainable, in line with Earthshot Prize's values.
Smooth experience
On her experience dressing a royal v/s an A-lister
Mahajan found the process of dressing Middleton much smoother than her experiences with A-listers from the film industry.
"It's very stressful. The A-listers want you to go back and forth a lot," she said.
However, with the royal team, things were clear.
She added, "This process was really smooth. She wore it without any major customizations."
"This outfit has been on my website for more than nine months, and many clients have already worn it."
Royal touch
Middleton paired gown with royal jewelry worn by late Queen
Middleton paired the gown with royal jewelry, including one worn by Queen Elizabeth II. Mahajan found this especially meaningful.
"I think it's such a privilege that she paired it with something that Queen Elizabeth II has worn," she said.
"To have her wearing that precious item along with an outfit that's designed by me, I think it was phenomenal."