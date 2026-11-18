Kensington Palace called Lily's Boutique in London, which stocks Mahajan's label.

The palace wanted to know if they had her dress, which was available at that moment.

"She fell in love with the garment. It's not about who designed it or the story behind the outfit," Mahajan said.

"When she put it on, she loved the garment even more."

"But the size kept in the store was too big for her. That is when we were contacted by the palace."