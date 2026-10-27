Kathy Hochul says Netanyahu losing election would ease her role
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul shared that her role would be less challenging if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu loses the high-stakes election.
She told Politico Magazine that Netanyahu's actions after the October 7 Hamas attack have made things tougher for New York, which has the world's largest Jewish community outside Israel.
Hochul cites antisemitism, urges Israeli leaders
Hochul is concerned about growing antisemitism in New York and feels a strong responsibility to support all communities.
She believes new leadership in Israel could help ease tensions, saying, "as long as Netanyahu is sitting there, that is not in his interest to do that. It's just not, and it won't happen."
Hochul also called for Israeli leaders who can work toward both security and lasting peace with a Palestinian state.