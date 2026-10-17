Katie Zacharia praises President Trump on X after 5 days

Zacharia's short stint was rocky from the start, with tough questions about her experience and some tense TV interviews. Her only press briefing drew heavy criticism and led Trump to rethink whether she was the right fit.

Even so, Zacharia seems to be moving on. She's to have dined Friday night with Vice President J.D. Vance and is rumored to have a new role lined up.

Meanwhile, talk is swirling about her possible replacement: CNN commentator Scott Jennings is reportedly in the mix as the White House looks for a smoother approach with the media.