Kenya releases 20 from 21-day Ebola quarantine, 9 cases
World
Kenya just released 20 people from quarantine after they finished a 21-day observation period with no Ebola symptoms, a hopeful sign for the country's containment efforts.
Director-general in Kenya's health ministry Patrick Amoth shared the update, adding that nine cases have been reported so far, with two deaths and seven patients still in treatment.
Right now, 98 others are still being monitored.
Kenya: November 3 releases possible
More quarantined individuals could be released starting November 3, but there's concern about new cases linked to travel from Uganda's Entebbe Airport and the spread from Congo to Kenya.
Patrick Amoth reassured everyone that those released are safe but stressed that "We cannot afford to drop our vigilance."