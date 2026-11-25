Kerala native Sneha Joy wins ₹30cr Canada Lotto 6/49
Sneha Joy, originally from Kerala, just scored a massive C$5 million (about ₹30 crore) win in Canada's Lotto 6/49.
The draw took place on October 21, 2026, and was confirmed by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation on November 20, 2026.
Sneha summed up her feelings with three words: "Shock. Happy. Relief."
Sneha Joy plans mortgage payoff
She lost the local election in 2020 (six years ago, as of November 2026), narrowly by only 13 votes.
She later moved to Edmonton with her husband and built a new life as an engineering graduate with a triple-main degree.
Now, she plans to use the prize money to pay off her mortgage, help out her family, and maybe see more of the world, turning an unexpected win into fresh possibilities for herself and her loved ones.