Kerch Strait Bridge hit by Ukrainian drone and missile attacks
The Kerch Strait Bridge, which links Russia to Crimea, was hit by Ukrainian drone and missile attacks in mid-November.
Ukraine's defense minister said cleanup and clearing of the damaged parts would take "at least a few months."
The road section was damaged, but the railway section remains standing.
Ukraine's defense minister shared that Russia is still figuring out the full extent of the damage.
Zelenskyy backs strike, Putin rejects truce
This bridge is a big deal for both sides: Russia built it after taking over Crimea in 2014, and it's seen as a symbol of control.
President Zelenskyy called the attack a "fair response" to repeated Russian attacks on bridges in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, President Putin has promised to rebuild the bridge and dismissed suggestions of a partial truce with Ukraine, even while meeting global leaders in China.