Kim Ah-hyun teared up on-air over KOSPI plunge, expressed worries
Kim Ah-hyun, a South Korean TV anchor, got emotional and teared up live on her show while talking about the recent plunge in the KOSPI stock index.
Her reaction quickly caught attention online, as she discussed worries about more drops ahead and how tough things might get for everyday investors.
KOSPI hits 10-month low
The KOSPI index fell to its lowest level in around 10 months, ending a long stretch of gains powered by the AI boom and major semiconductor companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
Even with all the uncertainty, Kim encouraged viewers not to lose hope and to stay patient through these ups and downs, reminding everyone that behind all the numbers are real people feeling the impact.