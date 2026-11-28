Kim claims he needs more nukes because the US and South Korea are threatening North Korea and stirring up regional tensions.

He's also making it clear he isn't interested in talks about giving up his weapons any time soon.

South Korea says it's taking this seriously and sticking close to its US ally as things heat up in the region.

All eyes are on what happens next, since Kim seems determined for North Korea to be recognized as a nuclear power, even if that means more international pushback.