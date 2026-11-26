Kim Jong Un announces North Korea nuclear weapons expansion
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un just announced he's ramping up the country's nuclear weapons program.
During a recent tour of two nuclear sites, he checked out uranium enrichment gear and made it clear that expanding the arsenal is a top priority, even as US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of meeting up for talks.
Kim Jong Un seeks battlefield nukes
Kim says North Korea needs more low-yield "battlefield" nukes, especially with what he calls growing threats from the US and its allies.
Despite calls for renewed diplomacy, Kim seems set on boosting North Korea's nuclear status rather than returning to negotiations.