Kim Jong Un requested pause in arms shipments to Russia
North Korea has reportedly temporarily stopped sending weapons and missiles to Russia, following a diplomatic spat over Moscow's outreach to South Korea.
Kim Jong Un reportedly personally requested the pause, signaling a shift in the usually tight North Korea-Russia relationship.
North Korean forces still in Russia
North Korean support has been a big deal for Russia, including artillery, ballistic missiles, and even around 14,000 troops.
While official aid is now on hold, Ukrainian intelligence says some North Korean forces are still present in Russian regions near Ukraine.
So while the partnership is not totally over, things are definitely changing on the battlefield.