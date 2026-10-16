Kiran Kaur jailed for hiding knife faces deportation to India
Kiran Kaur, a 53-year-old Indian national living in the UK, faces deportation after being sentenced to three years in prison in July and being set for early release for hiding the knife her son used in a fatal stabbing.
Her son, Vickrum Digwa, was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton on December 3, 2025.
The Home Office said it would seek to deport foreign criminals at the first opportunity, and Kaur could face deportation to India.
Kiran Kaur and Vickrum Digwa appeal
Both Kaur and Digwa are appealing their sentences, with court hearings set for November 5.
Digwa claimed he acted in self-defense with a kirpan (a Sikh ceremonial knife), but British Sikh groups pushed back, saying violence isn't justified by religion.
The case has stirred community outrage and led to an investigation into allegations of "two-tier" policing, bringing up bigger questions about religious freedom and how foreign nationals are treated in the UK justice system.