Kiran Kaur jailed for hiding knife faces deportation to India

Kiran Kaur, a 53-year-old Indian national living in the UK, faces deportation after being sentenced to three years in prison in July and being set for early release for hiding the knife her son used in a fatal stabbing.

Her son, Vickrum Digwa, was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton on December 3, 2025.

The Home Office said it would seek to deport foreign criminals at the first opportunity, and Kaur could face deportation to India.