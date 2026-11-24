Kolwezi residents sue Zijin's COMMUS mine seeking $1.3 million and $5 million
27 people from Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo, are suing the COMMUS mine, owned by Chinese multinational Zijin, saying pollution from its operations has led to serious health problems like nosebleeds, birth defects, and miscarriages.
They are asking for $1.3 million for health impacts and $5 million to help restore the environment.
Air quality above WHO limits
A recent report found that air quality near the mine is way above safe limits set by the World Health Organization.
Residents say both air and water have been contaminated, with local nurse Heritier Bukassa noticing skin and breathing issues.
The group is also calling out the government for not enforcing environmental rules, hoping this case pushes for real accountability in Congo's mining industry.