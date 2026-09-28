Krishna district police request DNA samples after Nepal floods
World
After the devastating Nepal floods, Krishna district police are asking families of missing victims to provide DNA samples so unidentified bodies can be matched.
The free testing, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 28, is.
Relatives of missing to give samples
Parents, children, or siblings of missing people should visit their local police station to give a biological sample.
Officers will handle everything with support from the Forensic Science Lab.
Families are also encouraged to share names of those still missing.