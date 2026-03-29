Krispy Kreme's limited-run doughnut celebrates NASA's Artemis II mission

Krispy Kreme has launched a limited-edition, space-themed doughnut in honor of NASA 's upcoming Artemis II mission. The special treat, which features Oreo crunch and blue icing, will be available for a short time next week. This launch is part of Krispy Kreme's tradition of celebrating major space milestones with unique culinary creations.

Unique creation A look at the recipe The Krispy Kreme Artemis II doughnut is made with the brand's Original Glazed recipe. It is coated in blue vanilla-flavored icing and garnished with a blend of Oreo crunch and white nonpareils. The treat also features a cookies-and-cream-flavored buttercream dollop on top, along with a red chevron inspired by the NASA logo. The company has described this limited-edition offering as "familiar, nostalgic, and mission-ready."

Purchase options What about its availability? The Krispy Kreme Artemis II doughnut will be available for a limited time, from March 31 to April 2. Customers can buy it individually or as part of the Artemis II Specialty Dozen, which contains six Krispy Kreme Artemis II doughnuts and six Original Glazed ones. The mix is offered "because every historic launch deserves a classic onboard." Prices may vary by location.

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