Kuwait shoots down Iranian drones, debris injures 4 at facility
Kuwait just shot down Iranian drones that were aiming for a key facility, but falling debris ended up injuring four people and damaging the site.
The four were taken to a hospital for treatment.
This comes days after Kuwait activated its air defenses because of more drone threats from Iran.
U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran spark tensions
This isn't an isolated event: tensions have been rising since U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, pulling Gulf countries like Kuwait into the mix.
The US is now keeping a close watch on shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz to stop any disruptions from Iran, while also working to escort ships transiting the waterway.
The whole area is on edge as both sides keep trading threats and flexing their military muscle.