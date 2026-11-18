Kuwait shoots down Iranian drones targeting Ali Al Salem base
Iran just tried hitting US drone and missile sites at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base, but Kuwaiti defenses shot down the drones on November 17.
This comes as Iran and the US face off with rising tensions, even while diplomats are still talking.
US warns Iranian dirty bomb plot
Iran also launched drones at Bahrain, but those were intercepted too.
Meanwhile, US intelligence warned about a possible Iranian dirty bomb plot in Washington, D.C. though Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he did not see any imminent threats to the US capital and that the government is always on the lookout for anything that's a threat.
All this is shaking up global energy markets as the months-long conflict keeps oil prices jumpy.