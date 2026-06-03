Kuwait suspends flights after Iranian attack on international airport 

According to two semiofficial Iranian news sources, the attacks occurred after Iran stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire in its war with the United States and Israel. US President Donald Trump has denied the claim and stated that conversations were ongoing. On Tuesday, the United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island, targeting an Iranian military ground control station.

Retaliatory action

Iran retaliates against US

In retaliation, Iran attacked US bases and helicopters in a "regional country" using missiles and drones. CENTCOM said Tehran fired two missiles at Kuwait and three at Bahrain, all of which broke apart or were intercepted. It also said that the IRGC's claims they struck US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a US air base in the region with missiles and drones were "false." "All Iranian attacks on American forces failed," it added.