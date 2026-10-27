Kyiv plans UAH1 billion for Dnipro crossings after Russian attacks
World
After Russian attacks on bridges in Kyiv, the city plans to allocate 1 billion hryvnias (about $22 million) to build new water crossings over the Dnipro River.
The goal is to keep people moving across the city, even as attacks threaten daily commutes.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko: Dnipro crossings discussed
Kyiv relies on just six main bridges for everyday travel, and recent attacks have made things tough for residents.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the defense council discussed "the project to build combined water crossings over the River Dnipro and the access roads leading to them."
People can still get around safely, no matter what happens to the main bridges.