Labor Department IG Anthony D'Esposito vows support for visa whistleblowers
The US government is stepping up to shield and support people who speak out about visa fraud and worker exploitation.
Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito promised on X that the department is rolling out resources to support those coming forward.
Cognizant and Cloudera visa applications paused
The Office of the Inspector General has widened its investigation into shady practices in foreign worker visa programs.
Recent inspections in Dallas found several offices that appeared inactive linked to companies with lots of H-1B approvals, issued dozens of subpoenas and executed search warrants.
Big firms like Cognizant and Cloudera have had their visa applications paused while criminal investigation is underway.
The Labor Department OIG is expanding investigations into alleged fraud and exploitation.