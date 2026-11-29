Labour plans £180 license fee for Netflix and other streamers
Big change coming for UK streamers: if you watch Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or Paramount+, you might soon have to pay a £180 license fee.
The Labor government wants to update how the BBC is funded, since fewer people are paying the old TV license.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is set to announce details before Christmas, with the new rules unlikely to come into force before 2028.
Good news: YouTube and social media aren't included.
Critics decry fee and ministers defend
Not everyone's happy about this plan. Critics say it could make life more expensive and might push people to cancel subscriptions or even hurt investment in the UK streaming scene.
Still, ministers argue the BBC needs stable funding after years of falling revenue and job cuts, and they're not considering other funding models right now.