Big change coming for UK streamers: if you watch Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or Paramount+, you might soon have to pay a £180 license fee.

The Labor government wants to update how the BBC is funded, since fewer people are paying the old TV license.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is set to announce details before Christmas, with the new rules unlikely to come into force before 2028.

Good news: YouTube and social media aren't included.