Lacy Jo Boles convicted of murdering Daniel Akers in 2019
A Georgia woman, Lacy Jo Boles, has been found guilty of murdering her husband, Daniel Akers, back in 2019.
She originally told police it was a suicide, but after a long investigation and trial, the jury decided she staged the whole scene to make it look that way.
The verdict came in on November 24, 2026.
Autopsy contradicts Boles suicide claim
Boles claimed Akers shot himself during a struggle over a gun.
But police and an autopsy quickly found things didn't add up: the injuries weren't self-inflicted.
Defense attorney Brian Steel said Boles set up the Swiffer to let her know if Akers actually did come home before ambushing him.
Boles will be sentenced next week.