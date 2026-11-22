Lahore now world's most polluted major city at AQI 538
Lahore just snagged the unwanted title of world's most polluted major city, hitting a staggering AQI of 538 this Sunday.
It's not just a number: this level of air pollution is seriously risky for everyone living there.
Kahna Nau, a spot in Lahore district, was even worse with an AQI of 606.
Authorities fined 14,653 smoke-emitting vehicles
It's not only Lahore: eight cities from Punjab, including Faisalabad, Multan, and Peshawar, are among Pakistan's top 10 most polluted places.
Authorities are trying to fight back: 14,653 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined and 84,370 brick kiln inspections were conducted.
Still, despite these efforts, clean air remains out of reach for many in the region.