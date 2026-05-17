Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Moscow in year
What's the story
A large-scale drone attack on the Moscow region by Ukraine has left three people dead, Russian officials reported. The deceased include a woman in Khimki and a man and a woman in Pogorelki village. The attack also injured 12 others, including those hurt at an oil refinery in Moscow. Russia's military claims to have intercepted 556 drones during this incident.
Retaliation pledge
Ukraine president promises to retaliate against Russian attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised to retaliate against the recent Russian attack on Kyiv. He said Ukraine had already destroyed important Russian military assets this week. "Our long-range sanctions also hit Russian oil facilities and ships," he said, referring to Ukrainian drone strikes deep inside Russia.
Retaliatory strikes
Russia launches attacks on Ukraine in retaliation
In retaliation, Russia has launched over 30 drone and shelling attacks on four districts of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. Eight people were injured in the attacks, according to the BBC. The air force of Ukraine reported that 287 drones were launched by Russia since late Saturday, with eight direct hits recorded despite 279 interceptions.
Airport update
Drone wreckage found at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport
Separately, Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow reported finding drone wreckage on its premises. However, no injuries were reported at the airport, which continues to operate normally. The situation at passenger terminals remains calm, and stable services are being provided for passengers and aircraft. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine started in 2022 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion. Currently, Moscow controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory.