Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Moscow in year

A large-scale drone attack on the Moscow region by Ukraine has left three people dead, Russian officials reported. The deceased include a woman in Khimki and a man and a woman in Pogorelki village. The attack also injured 12 others, including those hurt at an oil refinery in Moscow. Russia's military claims to have intercepted 556 drones during this incident.

Retaliation pledge Ukraine president promises to retaliate against Russian attack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised to retaliate against the recent Russian attack on Kyiv. He said Ukraine had already destroyed important Russian military assets this week. "Our long-range sanctions also hit Russian oil facilities and ships," he said, referring to Ukrainian drone strikes deep inside Russia.

Retaliatory strikes Russia launches attacks on Ukraine in retaliation In retaliation, Russia has launched over 30 drone and shelling attacks on four districts of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. Eight people were injured in the attacks, according to the BBC. The air force of Ukraine reported that 287 drones were launched by Russia since late Saturday, with eight direct hits recorded despite 279 interceptions.

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