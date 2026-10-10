Late night ambush in Philadelphia kills officer, partner critically wounded
World
A late-night call turned tragic for two Philadelphia police officers early Saturday morning.
Responding to reports of an armed man on a porch, both officers were suddenly ambushed; one was shot 12 times and one did not make it, while his partner took three bullets and is in critical condition.
Shooter surrendered, 3 guns recovered
Both officers, 33 and 40, were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
The fallen officer's name has not been shared yet.
The shooter tried to get away. He even climbed a tree at one point, but gave up when SWAT arrived.
Police recovered three guns from the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.