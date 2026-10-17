Laura Loomer announces interest in White House press secretary job
World
Laura Loomer, a conservative commentator and part-time adviser to President Donald Trump, just announced on social media that she's interested in becoming the next White House press secretary.
This comes right after Katie Zacharia left the job after five days.
Loomer said, "Hear me out: Press Secretary Laura Loomer," emphasizing her push for more transparency.
Katie Zacharia criticized after 1st briefing
Zacharia left after facing criticism over her first press briefing and questions about her qualifications, despite Trump originally praising her loyalty.
Now, with the spot open again, names like Anna Kelly and Scott Jennings are being considered.