Letitia James faces recusal calls over 'Cornell 7' social post
New York Attorney General Letitia James is facing pressure to step away from the "Cornell 7" case after a watchdog group claimed she showed bias in a recent social media post.
She described the alleged victim's experience as "horrific and unacceptable," which critics say could mean she's already made up her mind.
The NLPC has filed an official complaint, arguing this crosses ethical lines for law enforcement.
James defends remarks amid recusal push
James says her comments were about empathy, not judgment, and a spokesperson for her office told the Post that the office is committed to a thorough review based only on the facts, the evidence, and the law.
Two defendants are also pushing for her removal, saying she can't be impartial.
The case centers on allegations of an alleged gang rape in 2024 at the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell.
If the evidence supports it, she is to bring that evidence before a grand jury.