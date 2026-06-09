This South American city is world's best for food lovers

Global cuisines

London, Barcelona complete top 5

London, which came in fourth, is known for its diverse food scene with cuisines from all over the world. Borough Market, one of the city's oldest food markets dating back to the 12th century, is a must-try for many tourists. Barcelona, Spain completes the top five with its Mediterranean-influenced food scene. Local staples like Pa amb tomaquet (tomato bread) and patatas bravas highlight Catalan traditions that make this city one of the best culinary destinations.