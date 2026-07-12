US Senator, Trump aide, Lindsey Graham passes away at 71

Career highlights

Graham's political career

Graham was first elected to the US Senate in 2002 and was re-elected in 2008, 2014, and 2020. He made history as the first South Carolinian to receive over one million votes in a general election during his 2008 campaign. Before his political career, Graham served as a lawyer in the US Air Force for six years after graduating from the University of South Carolina with a law degree. He left active duty in 1989.