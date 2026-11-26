London Tube drivers begin 8-day strike over work pattern proposals
London Tube drivers have kicked off an eight-day strike, starting Wednesday, after talks with management broke down over new work pattern proposals.
The action is set to seriously disrupt Underground services through Friday night.
RMT warns 4-day week weakens protections
The main issue: London Underground wants to let drivers opt for a four-day workweek without cutting hours, but the RMT worries this could weaken job protections.
As a result, key lines like Piccadilly and Circle are closed, and others are running on reduced hours.
Eddie Dempsey said there was "nothing voluntary about a scheme that forces drivers to give up existing protections" after trying to reach a deal.