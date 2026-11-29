Los Angeles shaken by 5.0 quake near Manhattan Beach
Los Angeles got a wake-up call on Saturday morning when a magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit near Manhattan Beach.
People across South Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Pasadena felt the tremors, and there were at least 40 aftershocks soon after.
Thankfully, damage was mostly minor (some broken windows and a Delta Air Lines flight having to abort landing) but no major injuries or serious building damage.
Crews check damage, mayor urges preparedness
Emergency crews jumped into action, checking for damage and making sure there was no tsunami risk.
Mayor Karen Bass reminded everyone to stay prepared as the city keeps an eye out for more aftershocks.
Experts like Dr. Clara Yoon say these smaller quakes are pretty normal here because of the region's active faults, so practicing "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" is still the best move in case things shake again.