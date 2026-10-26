Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins historic 4th presidential term
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just won his historic fourth term as Brazil's president, beating Flavio Bolsonaro by more than four million votes in a runoff.
Speaking to supporters in Sao Paulo, Lula promised Brazil "Democracy always, dictatorship never again. Democracy always, fascism never again." and stressed his commitment to democracy.
His win, 51.79% of the vote, sparked celebrations in Brazil and recognition abroad, with leaders calling it a big step for progress and human rights.
Lula prioritizes Amazon rainforest protection
Lula says protecting the Amazon rainforest is front and center for his new government.
He's long been known for pushing strong environmental policies, and this victory signals renewed hope for a greener, more democratic Brazil, something global leaders have welcomed as good news for both the country and the planet.