Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins historic 4th presidential term

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just won his historic fourth term as Brazil's president, beating Flavio Bolsonaro by more than four million votes in a runoff.

Speaking to supporters in Sao Paulo, Lula promised Brazil "Democracy always, dictatorship never again. Democracy always, fascism never again." and stressed his commitment to democracy.

His win, 51.79% of the vote, sparked celebrations in Brazil and recognition abroad, with leaders calling it a big step for progress and human rights.