Macron keeps interior minister after Nunez admits police lost control
France just saw massive protests over rising living costs, and things got out of hand.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez openly admitted the police lost control as demonstrations turned into riots and looting.
President Macron didn't accept Nunez's resignation but instead called for a review of what went wrong with security and intelligence.
Macron pushes security after 2,500 arrests
Macron is now pushing for stronger security plans after a wild weekend: over 2,500 people were arrested nationwide, nearly 1,000 security staff were injured, and more than 2,000 businesses suffered damage worth hundreds of millions of euros.
While Macron condemned the violence, he stopped short of emergency measures but said local bans on rallies could happen if needed.
The protests started over a cost of living issue and quickly became about violence and looting.