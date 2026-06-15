Macron shares Modi's France tour video with 'Dhurandhar' track
What's the story
French President Emmanuel Macron added a Bollywood twist to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nice on Sunday. He shared a recap video on social media, featuring the song "Aari Aari" from the film Dhurandhar. The video highlighted key moments of PM Modi's visit, including bilateral talks and the joint inauguration of the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave.
Cultural connect
'Thank you, India...'
The video opened with a handshake and hug between the two leaders before showcasing their discussions on technology and innovation. The Bollywood soundtrack added an Indian touch to the montage, which served as a cinematic "thank you" from Macron after PM Modi's participation in the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave and Global AI Summit in France.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
🇮🇳🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/MD1gMC04dp— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 14, 2026
Diplomatic message
PM Modi responds to Macron's post
Responding to the video, PM Modi thanked Macron and reiterated India's commitment to working closely with France in technology and innovation. Macron has used music from Dhurandhar in his social media content in the past as well. Earlier this year, he shared a farewell video from his India visit featuring music from the film, highlighting the growing cultural connect between both nations.
Bilateral talks
PM Modi, Macron discuss defense cooperation, nuclear energy
During the visit, PM Modi and Macron held bilateral talks at Villa Kerylos in Nice. This was their first meeting since India and France elevated their relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year. The two leaders discussed defense cooperation, space collaboration, nuclear energy, technology, and innovation. They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership.