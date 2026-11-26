The National Weather Service has warned about powerful winds (up to 105km/h) and possible coastal flooding, which could make things risky, especially with those giant parade balloons.

"The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority," said Macy's in a statement shared by City Hall, pointing out the danger of tree limbs and power lines.

The first time in the event's 100-year history, the parade has been delayed like this.