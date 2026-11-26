Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed for 1st time amid nor'easter
For the first time in the event's 100-year history, New York City's famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is being postponed.
Instead of the usual Thursday celebration, the parade will now happen on Saturday, November 28, because a strong nor'easter storm is rolling in, making travel and outdoor plans tricky for millions this holiday.
NWS warns 105km/h winds, flooding
The National Weather Service has warned about powerful winds (up to 105km/h) and possible coastal flooding, which could make things risky, especially with those giant parade balloons.
"The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority," said Macy's in a statement shared by City Hall, pointing out the danger of tree limbs and power lines.
The first time in the event's 100-year history, the parade has been delayed like this.