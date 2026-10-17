Maeda becomes world's youngest female club DJ in Yokohama
World
Illumi Maeda, known as DJ ILLU, just became the world's youngest female club DJ at only six years and 99 days old.
She played for more than an hour in Yokohama, Japan, even handling some tech issues and felt nervous like a pro.
Maeda hopes to DJ internationally
Inspired by her mom's wide music taste, Illumi fell in love with music early on. She even has memories of dancing to classical songs with her great-grandparents.
She hopes to perform at international festivals, attempt another Guinness World Records title in a new DJ-related category, and one day open an ice cream shop where she can DJ.
For Illumi, music is all about making people feel better and spreading joy wherever she goes.