Ukrainian President Zelenskyy replaces Prime Minister Svyrydenko in government reshuffle
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a major government reshuffle, including the replacement of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The announcement was made on social media platform X, where Zelenskyy thanked Svyrydenko for her "clear, steady and effective work" as Prime Minister. He also offered her a new role to lead an important area of relations with a key partner.
Future plans
Zelenskyy says reshuffle aimed at renewing Cabinet
Zelenskyy said the reshuffle is aimed at renewing the Cabinet of Ministers and achieving specific tasks, including advancing Ukraine's European Union membership bid and strengthening border areas. He also plans to assign different people to manage various areas of foreign policy. "We determined that these changes require a renewal of the Cabinet of Ministers," he said without elaborating further on the reasons behind this decision.
Transition period
Svyrydenko announces resignation on social media
Svyrydenko, who was appointed Prime Minister in July 2025, announced her resignation on social media. She said she was "proud to have had the honour of leading the government during one of the most difficult periods in Ukraine's modern history." The Cabinet reshuffle requires parliamentary approval, but lawmakers have largely supported Zelensky since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Escalating conflict
Ukraine continues attacks on Russian oil facilities
Amid the political changes, Ukraine has continued its attacks on Russian oil facilities. A Ukrainian strike in southwest Russia killed one person and injured three others, according to local officials. This attack reportedly targeted the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara region. In retaliation, Moscow has stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv and other cities.