Major Thanksgiving storm knocks out power for nearly 1 million
Thanksgiving plans got seriously upended for many on the US East Coast as a major storm rolled through, knocking out power for nearly 1 million utility customers.
Strong winds, some reaching 113km/h, brought down trees and power lines, while FlightAware reported a total of 440 U.S.-related cancelations on Thursday and more than 2,200 delays overall, making travel extra stressful, and major airports in Washington and New York City were among the hardest hit.
Outages hit PA NJ MD VA
Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia took the biggest hit when it came to outages.
Missouri, Delaware, and New York also saw thousands left in the dark.
Utility crews warned that with heavy rain mixing in with those winds, more outages could still happen.
NWS warns coastal flooding, Macy's postponed
The National Weather Service flagged coastal flooding from strong onshore winds associated with the storm, combined with king tides.
And for the first time in ages, New York City's iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade had to be postponed, a rare move that definitely put a damper on holiday traditions.