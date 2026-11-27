Thanksgiving plans got seriously upended for many on the US East Coast as a major storm rolled through, knocking out power for nearly 1 million utility customers.

Strong winds, some reaching 113km/h, brought down trees and power lines, while FlightAware reported a total of 440 U.S.-related cancelations on Thursday and more than 2,200 delays overall, making travel extra stressful, and major airports in Washington and New York City were among the hardest hit.