Malaysia repatriates about 1,500 Myanmar nationals despite U.N. warnings
Malaysia just sent back about 1,500 people to Myanmar, including 86 women, even though the U.N. and human rights groups warned it's not safe there after the 2021 military coup.
Everyone repatriated had been convicted of immigration offenses, and they were returned using navy ships as part of a bigger plan to send home around 5,000 people in total.
U.N., rights groups cite non-refoulement concerns
The U.N.'s refugee agency and rights groups are worried these returnees could face persecution or be forced into Myanmar's military.
They say this move goes against international rules that protect people from being sent somewhere dangerous: a principle called non-refoulement.
While Malaysia isn't part of the U.N. Refugee Convention, it still hosts many refugees, including about 126,000 Rohingya.
The situation has sparked fresh questions about how Malaysia treats refugees and its commitment to human rights.