Malaysia repatriates about 1,500 Myanmar nationals despite U.N. warnings

The U.N.'s refugee agency and rights groups are worried these returnees could face persecution or be forced into Myanmar's military.

They say this move goes against international rules that protect people from being sent somewhere dangerous: a principle called non-refoulement.

While Malaysia isn't part of the U.N. Refugee Convention, it still hosts many refugees, including about 126,000 Rohingya.

The situation has sparked fresh questions about how Malaysia treats refugees and its commitment to human rights.