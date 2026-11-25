Malaysia to return 6,803 Myanmar nationals despite ICJ genocide ruling
Malaysia is set to send 6,803 Myanmar nationals back home this December, even though the International Court of Justice recently found Myanmar guilty of genocide against Rohingya Muslims.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the first group of 1,500 people will leave on Myanmar navy ships on December 6 and 7.
Myanmar to cover returnees' travel
The rest will fly out, with Myanmar covering travel costs.
Ibrahim promises everyone a "safe and dignified return," noting that earlier repatriations showed no signs of pressure.
Malaysia has been talking with Myanmar's military government about refugee issues and remains committed to ASEAN peace efforts, even as the region faces fallout from Myanmar's ongoing crisis since the 2021 coup.