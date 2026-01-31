Zohran Mamdani's mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, mentioned in Epstein files

Filmmaker Mira Nair , who is also the mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, was named in the recently released Epstein files. The United States Justice Department published over three million pages of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday. Among these documents is an email dated October 21, 2009, from publicist Peggy Siegal to Epstein.

Afterparty insights Email leak afterparty for Nair's film 'Amelia' The email from Siegal, sent just after she left the gathering at Ghislaine Maxwell's townhouse, gives a glimpse into the afterparty for Nair's film Amelia. The party was attended by high-profile guests, including former President Bill Clinton and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. In her email, Siegal wrote: "Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair....etc."

Film reception Guests' reaction to the film was 'tepid' Siegal also mentioned the guests' reaction to Nair's film in her email, describing it as "tepid." She wrote that while women liked the film more, its overall reception was lukewarm. The email further detailed a bizarre incident where studio executives hosted a free party at Bloomingdale's sportswear department and displayed windows for a month.

