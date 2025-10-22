The incident occurred on Tuesday night

Man crashes car into White House security barrier

By Snehil Singh 12:01 pm Oct 22, 202512:01 pm

A man was arrested by the United States Secret Service on Tuesday night after he drove his car into a security barrier outside the White House. The incident occurred at 10:37pm. Officers from the Secret Service's uniformed division apprehended him immediately after the crash, after which they thoroughly searched the vehicle involved in the incident. The search concluded that the car was safe. However, authorities have yet to disclose more information about this incident or identify the driver.