Man crashes car into White House security barrier
What's the story
A man was arrested by the United States Secret Service on Tuesday night after he drove his car into a security barrier outside the White House. The incident occurred at 10:37pm. Officers from the Secret Service's uniformed division apprehended him immediately after the crash, after which they thoroughly searched the vehicle involved in the incident. The search concluded that the car was safe. However, authorities have yet to disclose more information about this incident or identify the driver.
Twitter Post
Investigators search car
BREAKING NEWS: car at White House appears to have either stopped at or struck the barricades and several blocks around the complex now shut down as Secret Service investigates. pic.twitter.com/unJ14nj4G5— Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) October 22, 2025
Similar incident
Man sentenced for ramming truck into White House barriers
A similar incident occurred in 2023, when a Missouri man crashed a rental truck into the security barriers near the White House. In January this year, he was sentenced to eight years in federal prison. According to prosecutors, Sai Varshith Kandula, then 19, stated that he intended to overthrow the government and replace it with a "Nazi style dictatorship."