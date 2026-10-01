Man kills 8, including 2 children, in Erie, apparent suicide
World
A tragic scene unfolded in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening when a man shot and killed eight people, including two children, before apparently taking his own life.
Police arrived after reports of gunfire and found two women dead outside. The suspect then locked himself inside the house, leading to a tense standoff.
Erie mayor to address public Saturday
When police entered the house, they found more victims and the gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted wound.
Officers involved are being offered counseling after responding to such a traumatic event.
The city's mayor is set to address the public on Saturday as Erie joins a growing list of US communities shaken by mass shootings and ongoing debates over gun violence.