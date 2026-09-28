Manang landslide briefly blocks Marsyangdi River as monsoon rains continue
World
A landslide in Manang, Nepal, on Sunday temporarily blocked the Marsyangdi River, but the blockage lasted for a few hours before the river returned to normal and no major damage was reported.
Still, with heavy monsoon rains continuing, authorities have warned people living downstream to stay alert for more possible landslides.
Nepal floods killed 1,453
This isn't an isolated event: Nepal's been hit hard by monsoon disasters lately.
More than 20 people have died from recent floods and landslides, and last month's flash floods near the Nepal-Tibet border killed at least 1,453 people and left more than 5,000 missing.
With unpredictable weather sticking around, locals are being urged to stay cautious.