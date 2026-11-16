Manila hosts 23rd ASEAN India and 21st East Asia Summits
The 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila on 16-17 November 2026, ahead of ASEAN completing six decades in 2027.
With the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together," leaders will focus on peace, prosperity, and empowering people, especially as the region deals with global tensions and supply chain hiccups.
Narendra Modi to attend both summits
Prime Minister Modi will be there for both the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits on November 16-17, 2026.
It's a key move for India's Act East Policy and reflects how ties with Southeast Asia are getting stronger, especially since their partnership leveled up in 2022.