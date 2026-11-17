Navarrete disguised himself to get past home security and later staged finding the bodies with his children.

Detectives found his DNA under his mother's fingernails and linked him to a kick scooter used for stealthy travel.

Detectives also learned that Navarrete was scamming his friends and family with fake investments and promising to repay them at exorbitant interest rates, leading the jury to convict him of first-degree murder.

The jury also found true that Navarrete committed the multiple murders for financial gain.