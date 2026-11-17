Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete receives 2 life sentences without parole
Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete, 46, just got two life sentences without parole for murdering his parents in Elk Grove, California.
Prosecutors said he killed them in June 2024 to inherit half of their estate, after growing resentful that they'd paid off his debts.
Navarrete convicted for financial gain murders
Navarrete disguised himself to get past home security and later staged finding the bodies with his children.
Detectives found his DNA under his mother's fingernails and linked him to a kick scooter used for stealthy travel.
Detectives also learned that Navarrete was scamming his friends and family with fake investments and promising to repay them at exorbitant interest rates, leading the jury to convict him of first-degree murder.
The jury also found true that Navarrete committed the multiple murders for financial gain.